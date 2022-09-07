Bruce Willis' co-star opens up about working with the star on one of his last films What an honor!

Bruce Willis has been one of Hollywood's most beloved actors for decades, and it appears his charm isn't reserved for on screen or public appearances.

The star announced his retirement earlier this year, citing a recent aphasia diagnosis as the reason for stepping back from Hollywood and acting.

However, he still has some projects that haven't been released or wrapped up production just yet, and as fans and celebrities alike look back on his storied career, one co-star who worked in one of his very last projects is opening up about what the experience was really like.

Speaking with People Magazine, Bruce's Wire Room co-star Oliver Trevena had nothing but praise for him.

Admitting that it was always a dream of his to work alongside him, he said: "He's an icon in the action world, in the movie world. So getting to be in a movie with him in a prominent way was, as I say, it's a bucket list checked off."

He maintained what a great guy Bruce is, on and off set, saying: "The guy in general is just a humble, lovely, brilliant man."

The trailer for Wire Room

The actor explained: "I've been in and around Hollywood for a long time now, and I'm always inspired by the people that have been in it for so long and achieved so much, but still treat people with humility and respect no matter who they are."

Though Bruce announced he would be stepping away from acting, the father-of-five appeared in a whopping nine films in 2022.

Bruce has been spending extra quality time with his family since retiring

He is still set to premiere another action filmed titled Die Like Lovers, as well as Paradise City.

The latter also stars Bruce's good friend John Travolta, and it will make quite the full circle moment, as the two kicked off their careers side by side when they starred in two of their biggest hits together, Look Who's Talking and Pulp Fiction.

