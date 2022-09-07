Bruce Willis and Emma Heming turn heads with 'sizzling' throwback photoshoot The pair have been married since 2009

Bruce Willis has kept a relatively low profile ever since his aphasia diagnosis and retirement from Hollywood earlier in the year.

However, fans have been able to keep up with his life and his well-being through his wife Emma Heming's social media presence, but her latest post of the two was certainly quite unexpected.

She shared a set of photographs of the two from their shoot for the cover of W Magazine in honor of their 50th anniversary.

They really turned up the heat for the cover, with Bruce standing shirtless while Emma wore a tight black bob with fur and latex as she caressed him.

The other images were certainly just as steamy, as one showed them mid-embrace while he wore next to nothing and she was clad in head-to-toe leather.

Emma alluded to the sexy nature of the shoot with her caption as well, writing: "Happy 50th anniversary @wmag. Usually we are a pretty wholesome couple till we aren't."

Bruce and Emma's photoshoot for W Magazine was quite the show-stopper

Fans quickly began inundating her comments section with flame emojis galore, with one commenting: "Amazing photographs and even more so because you do present as so wholesome!"

Another wrote: "Wow look at you both so sexy," with a third adding: "Best shoot ever. Legit icons."

The family has been coping with caring for Bruce ever since his diagnosis while also going about with their own lives, which Emma addressed candidly on social media recently.

She spoke of her own grief that came after the revelation while finding out more about herself and learning to combat those feelings over the summer.

Emma detailed her summer self-care

"This was the summer of self discovery—finding new hobbies, going out of my comfort zone and staying active," she stated.

"My grief can be paralyzing but I'm learning how to live along side it. As my step-daughter @scoutlaruewillis told me, grief is the deepest and purest form of love. I hope you find some comfort in that too."

