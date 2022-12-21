Demi Moore shares heartfelt glimpse into daughter Rumer's pregnancy with family photo An extra special holiday season for the family!

Demi Moore is set to become a grandmother for the first time, and she sure seems ready to take on the special role!

Her eldest daughter with Bruce Willis, Rumer Willis, 34, announced she is expecting her first child with her boyfriend, Derek Richard Thomas.

The soon to be first time mom appears to have been in very good company and surrounded by love during the first months of her pregnancy, and her mom just gave a sweet glimpse into the very special time in their family's lives.

Demi took to Instagram following the announcement to share more details of her family's reaction, sharing an intimate photo of all of the Willis girls tagging along on one of Rumer's doctor appointments.

The sweet photo sees the expecting mom baring her growing bump as she lays on a hospital bed, with her sisters, Tallulah and Scout, plus Demi, and her pup Pilaf of course, standing excitedly by her side.

The baby is already receiving nicknames from their family, and the actress wrote in the caption: "Saying hello to the little nibblet!!"

All the ladies look happy as can be

She added: "Overjoyed for you, my sweet Rumer. It's an honor to witness your journey into motherhood, and can't wait to welcome this baby into the world!"

Rumer endearingly expressed gratitude for the love she has received from her family, replying to her mom: "So grateful for my incredible lineage of women in my family. I love you all so much. This baby is so lucky to have you guys," and cheekily adding: "Also shoutout to Pilaf we couldn't do it without you."

Rumer announced the news on 21 December

Fans were also quick to gush about the heartfelt family photo, taking to the comments section under the post to write: "Holiday blessings abound. Congratulations," and: "So excited for you all!!! What a blessing," as well as: "Children are a joy, grandkids are a gift. Enjoy."

