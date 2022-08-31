Bruce Willis' wife Emma opens up about 'paralyzing grief' amid husband's aphasia battle The Die Hard actor was diagnosed in April

Bruce Willis' wife Emma Heming has spoken about her "paralyzing grief" following her famous husband's aphasia diagnosis in April.

The 44-year-old revealed she has been on a journey of "self-discovery" ever since the Die Hard actor's shock condition was revealed in a statement by his family. Marking National Grief Awareness Day on Tuesday, Emma revealed she has found new hobbies to keep her mind distracted.

Emma Heming has found new hobbies to help her cope with Bruce Willis aphasia diagnosis

Posting a video on Instagram which saw her enjoying activities such as gardening, playing tennis and working out, Emma penned: "This was the summer of self-discovery—finding new hobbies, going out of my comfort zone and staying active.

"My grief can be paralyzing but I'm learning how to live alongside it," she added before revealing the advice her stepdaughter, Scout Willis, gave her.

She said: "As my step-daughter @scoutlaruewillis told me, grief is the deepest and purest form of love. I hope you find some comfort in that too."

Scout was among the first to react to Emma's post, responding: "This is so beautiful! I'm so proud of you, I love you so much!!!" Many of Emma's followers appeared to be lost for words and simply commented with broken heart emojis.

Emma has picked up some new hobbies

Emma shares daughters Mabel, ten, and Evelyn, eight, with the 67-year-old, whose retirement from acting was announced by Emma, his ex-wife Demi Moore, and their daughters Rumer, 34, Scout, 31, and Tallulah, 28, following his shock aphasia diagnosis.

Aphasia is a condition most commonly found in people aged 65 or over, that makes it difficult for someone to talk, read, understand, and write.

Bruce and Emma married in 2009

The statement read in part: "To Bruce's amazing supporters, as a family, we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities.

"As a result of this and with much consideration, Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him. This is a really challenging time for our family and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion, and support."

