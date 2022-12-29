Today's Savannah Guthrie shares blissful video from mountain top home

Savannah Guthrie took relaxation to the next level over her birthday weekend, sharing a decadent clip of herself relaxing in the bath.

The short video, which the Today Show host shared as part of a post celebrating her 51st birthday, showed Savannah's perfectly painted red toes peeping out from a bath of frothy bubbles as she reclined in the tub on her special day.

The celebratory video was filmed at Savannah's vacation home in the mountains, where she has been spending her festive break with her family.

Far from a humble ski lodge, Savannah's mountain-top retreat boasted a huge standalone bathtub, sweeping views of the snow-covered peaks from a private balcony, a spacious open-plan living area complete with sweeping dark wood staircases and a state-of-the-art kitchen.

Savannah shared her holiday home with her husband Michael Feldman, and their two young children Vale and Charles, all of whom were pictured in her sweet slideshow of clips from her birthday.

Savannah Guthrie indulged in a bath with frothy bubbles

The star's fans were delighted by the glimpse into her celebrations, with endless birthday wishes flooding in, one fan even commented on how Savannah spent the day, writing: "That's a perfect day with everything that matters."

The TV anchor has been known to enjoy a dip in warm waters in the past, too. In honour of her 50th birthday in 2021, co-star Al Roker shared a snap of the two of them in a hot tub.

Savannah and Al Roker enjoyed tub time together

Savannah responded to Al, writing: "Love you so. Our hot tub pic will never not make me smile."

