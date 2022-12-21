Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb both go on break from Today Show The NBC News co-hosts are quite a beloved pair

Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb are a familiar sight for many morning news TV viewers, hosting the Today Show together.

However, those familiar with the show were left surprised when they found both Savannah and Hoda absent from the latest installment, with subs instead featuring on the panel.

Hoda and Savannah were both off the air

Fans need not worry, though, as the two have only gone on a temporary break, having kickstarted their holiday time off early.

What's more, they were replaced by their well-known co-stars Craig Melvin and Sheinelle Jones, who've become favorites of the Today audience in their own right.

"Thanks so much for joining us on what is a very busy Wednesday morning," Craig started off by saying, adding: "Savannah and Hoda getting an early jump on the holiday."

Most of the team are now banking in their last few days before taking off for the holidays as well, with Dylan Dreyer also noticeably absent in the latest show.

The two have gotten an early start to their holiday break

Dylan has been subbing in on the main show for Al Roker, who continues to remain at home recuperating from his health scare a few weeks prior.

Just before Thanksgiving, Al had been rushed to the hospital after blood clots were found on his lungs and remained there for recovery.

He was able to come back home briefly for the holiday, although then had to return for another brief stint before finally being back with his family for good.

The Today Show team has clearly been missing Al, not only constantly checking in with him and his family over Zoom, but also giving him a reason to be overwhelmed with tears, which you can see in the clip below!

Hoda and Savannah will most likely be back on the show to resume their usual hosting duties in the first week of January after getting some well deserved time off to spend with their families.

