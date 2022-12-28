Today star Savannah Guthrie shares glimpse of jaw-dropping vacation home We wish we were there!

Today Show host Savannah Guthrie had two reasons to celebrate this week: not just Christmas, but her birthday too, which falls on 27 December.

To mark the two special occasions, Savannah, 51, headed to the mountains for her double celebration, treating fans to a few sneak peeks into her vacation home – and it looks incredible!

Far from a humble ski lodge, Savannah's mountain-top retreat boasted a huge standalone bathtub, sweeping views of the snow-covered peaks from a private balcony, a spacious open-plan living area complete with sweeping dark wood staircases and a state-of-the-art kitchen.

Savannah shared her holiday home with her husband Michael Feldman, and their two young children Vale and Charles, all of whom were pictured in her sweet slideshow of clips from her birthday.

The TV anchor isn't the only member of her family to have a festive birthday, though, In an exclusive chat with HELLO! Savannah told us: "Christmas is always a very special time in my family. My father was born on Christmas and it was his favorite holiday too. It had a magic around it and I try to recreate that for my kids."

Savannah Guthrie celebrated the holidays with her family

Savannah continued: "I want them to feel it's as much of a magical time as I always felt and treasured. I want to keep the old traditions alive but also start new ones."

The mom-of-two then elaborated on those traditions when she said: "We never wore matching PJs when I was little. Now we are doing it." Not that Michael is very impressed with the decision.

Savannah Guthrie's birthday is two days after Christmas

"And there is my husband, and he's wearing these ridiculous things and then I put it on Instagram," Savannah said with a laugh. "He's like 'What are you doing? What about my reputation for coolness'. And I'm like, 'Well, you never had it.'"

