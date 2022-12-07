Savannah Guthrie joins co-stars with moving tribute to Today colleague The Today host had some touching words

Savannah Guthrie is recently back on our screens on Today, but on Wednesday she shared some sad news with fans as she mourned the loss of former co-star, Mark Taub.

Mark had worked on Today for 40 years in a behind-the-scenes role, and Savannah shared two photos of the pair enjoying spare time together. In one shot, the pair were in a glitzy restaurant, with Savannah styling out a black dress, while a second shot saw them enjoying glasses of champagne with one another.

Paying tribute to Mark, the mom-of-two wrote: "This beautiful soul has left us. Mark Traub was generous with his heart and his expertise and most of all, his delightful laugh.

"He was the heart and soul of our studio for nearly 40 years. So sad that he has passed. All our love and prayers for his devoted wife, Lisa and family."

Fans were also quick to share their sadness, as one penned: "Sorry for his family and Today show loss," and a second commented: "There was nobody like him! He was the best."

A third added: "Always loved hearing his laugh in the background and seeing Mark on Today Show remotes," and a fourth said: "So terribly sad. And he only retired from your show about 3-4 years ago?! My deepest condolences to his family, friends and former colleagues."

Savannah mourned the loss of Mark

Savannah had only recently returned to Today when she shared the news, having had to take time off last month after falling ill.

After missing some key festive events, she shared: "UGH - flu or something like it since Monday. I'm so sad to miss the tree lighting and TODAY. Hopefully it passes soon! Miss everyone."

She gave fans some insights into her recovery, including an unusual addition to her Christmas decorations, while avoiding the subject of her health, before making a triumphant return to our screens.

She will be glad to have recovered in time for Christmas, with the holiday holding a special place in her heart, with both her and her late father having been born during the holiday season.

