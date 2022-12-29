Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell's winter wonderland getaway with son Wyatt The Overboard stars are such doting parents

Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell have had a magical holiday season so far, getting to spend their days with their large Hollywood family.

Alongside family Christmases and gift exchanges with their kids Kate Hudson and Oliver Hudson, they also got to get some activities in.

Kurt was spotted alongside their lookalike son Wyatt Russell in Aspen, where they have their family home, enjoying some time on the slopes.

The two were captured with gleeful smiles in pictures shared by Daily Mail, with Kurt sporting an all-black skin suit while Wyatt opted for a more colorful option in orange and blue.

The beloved couple have been spending most of the season at their Colorado home with their kids dropping in for the holidays.

Kate shared pictures of the extra-special gathering on Christmas, which even saw her eldest, Ryder Robinson, visit home for the first time since moving away for college.

Kate provided snippets of the gathering on her social media

Her kids Ryder, Bingham, 11, and four-year-old Rani Rose all wore matching holiday PJs for the fun gathering with their cousins and Uncle Oliver.

"Merry Christmas all of you beautiful people out there! Sending you crazy joy from our nutty family to yours," Kate wrote alongside a post that detailed all of the family fun.

The Glass Onion star captured a whole array of wholesome family moments, including one of proud Oliver opening a surprise joke gift - a "Poopy diapie" - and enthusing: "This is my favorite gift I've ever had in my whole life."

Fans absolutely loved getting an inside peek at the festivities, and seeing the family bond. "Oliver is the BEST Uncle!!!" commented one follower, while another wrote: "Your three kids look like such good pals."

Oliver shared his own hysterical glimpse into the family Xmas

And another fan summed up the thoughts of many, saying, "I always wanted a pony for Xmas! Can you adopt me?"

