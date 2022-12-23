Why Goldie Hawn's Christmas will be extra special this year The star has seven grandchildren

Goldie Hawn loves nothing more than spending time with her family and the festive period will be extra special for a heartwarming reason.

The Christmas Chronicles actress will, no doubt, welcome her expansive brood into the family home with Kurt Russell, and someone very close to her will be right there beside her.

Goldie's firstborn grandchild, Ryder, moved to New York from LA earlier this year so having him home will be magical for the star.

She's been vocal about the incredible bond she has with Kate Hudson's oldest child and as he appears to be growing up so fast, she'll be cherishing every moment with him.

The 18-year-old was able to come back at Thanksgiving too and fans couldn't believe how much he's changed.

Goldie's oldest grandson is now at college

Kate shared a selection of photographs from her fun weekend, captioning them: "Well this was one great-ful weekend."

The first image was of the star snuggled up with her lookalike daughter Rani and Ryder with the trio chilling on a comfy-looking sofa.

Fans flooded the comments section with praise for the sweet family photo. "Beautiful family," wrote one and, "I love this, looks like you had an amazing weekend."

The star adores her expansive family

In August, Ryder left the family home in California to head for the East Coast for school, and as expected, it was a bittersweet moment for his proud mom who shared many heartfelt posts online about the upheaval but ultimately is unbelievably proud of him.

