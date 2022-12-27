Goldie Hawn's family leaves fans utterly amazed with incredible vacation photos

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Goldie Hawn’s family really knows how to celebrate the holidays. The movie legend’s actor children, Kate Hudson and Oliver Hawn, celebrated a hilariously festive holiday alongside her grandchildren, with gag gifts, homemade Santa Claus cookies and even a pony included!

Kate’s children Bingham, 11, and four-year-old Rani Rose – whose close bond was recently revealed – and eldest son Ryder Robinson, 18, all wore matching holiday PJs for the fun gathering with their cousins and Uncle Oliver.

And by the looks of Kate’s Instagram photos, Goldie's family had an amazing break together.

“Merry Christmas all of you beautiful people out there! Sending you crazy joy from our nutty family to yours,” Kate wrote alongside a post that detailed all of the family fun.

Kate captured a whole array of wholesome family moments, including one of proud Oliver opening a surprise joke gift - a "Poopy diapie" - and enthusing: "This is my favorite gift I’ve ever had in my whole life."

Meanwhile, in the cozy rustic living room decorated with furry rugs, Rani looks thrilled as she opens her present, exclaiming, “It's a box!”

Rani definitely has inherited her grandma and mom’s star power, adorably stealing the show while wearing a cream colored teddy coat and pink cowboy boots as she meets a new pony in the snow.

In one snap Kate, dressed in holiday PJs, a long cardigan and boots, appears to be introducing her little girl to the pony, which has a tag that reads “Rani Rose”. The four-year-old looks tentatively at her new friend, but in a later snap is riding the gorgeous pony like a champ.

Fans absolutely loved getting an inside peek at the festivities, and seeing the family bond. “Oliver is the BEST Uncle!!!” commented one follower, while another wrote: “Your three kids look like such good pals.”

And another fan summed up the thoughts of many, saying, “I always wanted a pony for Xmas! Can you adopt me?”

