Kate Hudson reveals what it was really like being raised by Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell Goldie and Kurt are great at giving advice

Kate Hudson has revealed what it was really like being raised by Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell during an episode of 'BAFTA: A Life In Pictures,' supported by TCL. Opening up about her sweet childhood, as well as her decision to follow in her parent's footsteps, she said:

"You know my parents' big thing was how seriously did I take the craft? What their thing was, was simple: Like how bad do you want to act? And Kurt [Russell] said something to me when I was about sixteen and I was like 'no, this is what I'm going to do.' And he goes 'what if I told you that you're going to do community theater your whole life in Ohio?' And I'd be like 'then I'll be in Ohio doing community theater,' like that's what I'll do. He's like 'then you should be an actor.'"

Kate added: "I think that they were very clear about how tumultuous the career is, that you really need to love it, you know? Because the dips and valleys of it can be quite extreme, and if you don't really love it then you're searching for something other than good work."

Kate reflected on her acting career during an episode of BAFTA: A Life In Pictures

While Goldie and Kurt would always encourage and advise her, Kate made it clear that she wanted to build a career on her own. Reflecting on a poignant moment with her mum, she explained:

"I remember my mom saying, you know, 'what do you want to say in the world?' And I was like I'm sixteen like I don't know. But I knew, I knew at that time that what I did want to say was that I could do it on my own and without any help from my parents sort of opening the door for me. And so then I got really serious about it [acting]."

Kate recalled how her mum Goldie had asked 'what do you want to say in the world?'

Reflecting on her childhood, Kate also talked about how her keen interest in the performing arts had started from a young age.

"Yeah, I'm sure it was really obnoxious at times," she joked, "But yeah, I was a musical theater girl, like I just wanted to dance and sing and be big and like, you know, a spotlight was like… and I loved it."

