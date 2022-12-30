Elizabeth Hurley glows in revealing black swimsuit as she takes fans 'behind the scenes' The actress was joined by a host of stars in the snaps

Elizabeth Hurley has given her followers a "behind the scenes" glimpse of filming her new festive movie, Christmas in Paradise, and she looks sensational!

Taking to Instagram, the actress, who stars in one of the leading roles as Joanna Christmas, shared a number of photos of the cast enjoying sunnier climates and in one of the photos, Elizabeth can be seen looking glowing in a gorgeous black swimsuit.

The Bedazzled star rocked the swimsuit with her hair in loose, beachy waves, pairing the look with gold jewellery, rounded sunglasses, and a super chic hat.

In another snap featured in the same social media post, Elizabeth stood for a full-length photograph showing off her impressive figure in the swimsuit as she paired it with a gold and black designer pleated skirt – we love!

Meanwhile, the other photos feature appearances from a number of familiar faces who appear in the cast of the Christmas flick.

Elizabeth Hurley looked sensational in the photos

Billy Ray Cyrus can be seen holding a guitar as he poses for a photo alongside Elizabeth, while another snap sees Elizabeth and Frasier actor Kelsey Grammer sit side by side as they smile for the camera. Actress and singer, Victoria Ekanoye, also appears in the post as she and Elizabeth pose for a gorgeous selfie.

Plenty of fans took to the comments to compliment the star. One person wrote: "Looking beautiful as always." Another said: "I loved the movie, I love you, the most beautiful woman on the planet." As a third added: "Such a beautiful and glamorous woman!"

Elizabeth's co-star Kelsey Grammer made an appearance in the photos

Elizabeth's new movie is a follow-up to 2021's first movie of its kind named Father Christmas is Back which aired on Netflix. Christmas in Paradise reunites viewers with the Christmas family but, this time, they've headed to a Caribbean island.

The synopsis reads: "Joanna's holiday is shattered when her sisters tell her that their dad has dumped, he isn't responding to any calls and disappeared to a Caribbean island. The sisters decide to go to save their father and bring him home for Christmas."

