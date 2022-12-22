Elizabeth Hurley makes radiant appearance in emotional tribute from son Damian

Elizabeth Hurley has definitely made sure that her genes have passed down to her son Damian Hurley, not just in terms of their striking looks, but talent as well.

The actress made an appearance in her son's latest social media post in which he couldn't help but gush over her after his big achievement.

The 20-year-old has just wrapped his first feature film project, titled Strictly Confidential, as a writer and director, in which his mom even stars.

He took to Instagram with a heartfelt tribute to his entire team, along with a slew of photographs, but couldn't resist giving Elizabeth a special shout-out.

Damian shared a snap of the two of them from the set, as she sported a beautiful green pleated dress with cut-outs along the neckline and a chain belt accentuating her waist, paired with sunglasses.

He penned alongside it: "AND. THAT'S. A. WRAP. Officially finished shooting my first ever feature as writer/director.

Elizabeth featured in an emotional tribute from her son Damian

Damian continued: "I can't begin to sum up how intense and wonderful the past few months have been- I'm truly blown away by the inspiring and talented people I've been able to work with."

He wrote especially of his "beautiful and supreme" mom: "Everyone involved deserves public declarations of adoration (all of which will come in due course) but right now I want to worship @ElizabethHurley1.

The rising model added that she'd promised when he'd made his first short film at eight that she would be in his first feature as well.

"True to her word, the minute this film was greenlit, Mama dropped everything and raced out to the beautiful Caribbean to help. Working together was a dream."

The 20-year-old's first feature will star his famous mom

Along with many more words of gratitude, he concluded: "This has genuinely been the most incredible experience, both professionally and personally. I've made lifelong friends and learnt many valuable lessons.

"I'm so so proud of this film and REALLY want to share lots and lots right now (sadly not allowed as nearly every photo I have contains a huge spoiler lol) but WATCH THIS SPACE. More coming very, very soon xx."

