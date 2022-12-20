Elizabeth Hurley details pre-Christmas holiday nightmare – 'Still stranded'

Elizabeth Hurley's sun-drenched getaway to Antigua turned into an unforgettable holiday nightmare on Tuesday after British Airways experienced a 'technical issue.'

Taking to Twitter, the 57-year-old star vented her frustration as she remained stranded in the airport without access to food and drink.

"@British_Airways Stranded at Antigua airport with no food or water, taxis or hotels offered yet. Plane delayed 20 hours," Elizabeth penned.

An hour later, she went on to say: "Still stranded- no food, water or hotel. Pretty dodgy service."

@British_Airways Stranded at Antigua airport with no food or water, taxis or hotels offered yet. Plane delayed 20 hours. — Elizabeth Hurley (@ElizabethHurley) December 20, 2022

A representative for British Airways responded to Elizabeth's urgent plea for help, writing: "We're experiencing delays to some of our flights due to a technical issue with our flight planning. We're sorry for the disruption to your journey, we’re urgently investigating this so that you travel as soon as possible."

Almost all overnight transatlantic flights to Heathrow and Gatwick were affected by the technical glitch, with many passengers experiencing long delays.

Elizabeth's holiday fiasco comes after the mum-of-one opened up about the tragic death of her fiancé, Shane Warne.

In a new interview with The Times Magazine, the Bedazzled star shared a candid insight into family life after losing two of the great loves in her life – Australian cricketer Shane, and film producer Steve Bing.

"Of the four great loves of my life, two are dead – I always say to the other two [Hugh Grant and Damian], you'd better watch your backs," Elizabeth revealed.

"But yes, it was very hard and it still is very hard. Losing Shane was terrible. It's taken a long time to sink in. I honestly kept thinking he'd call and it would turn out to be some big Aussie joke."

She continued: "Losing Stephen [Bing] was something else completely. We'd been estranged for so long but made up towards the end, and a bright and different future looked as if it was opening up, but of course it didn't."

