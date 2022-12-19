Elizabeth Hurley reflects on 'terrible' grief following death of ex-fiancé Shane Warne

Elizabeth Hurley has touched on the death of her ex-fiancé, Shane Warne, who passed away earlier this year after a suspected heart attack.

In a new interview with The Times Magazine, the Bedazzled star shared a candid insight into family life after losing two of the great loves in her life – Australian cricketer Shane, and film producer Steve Bing.

WATCH: A look back at cricket legend Shane Warne's life

Loading the player...

"Of the four great loves of my life, two are dead – I always say to the other two [Hugh Grant and Damian], you'd better watch your backs," Elizabeth revealed.

"But yes, it was very hard and it still is very hard. Losing Shane was terrible. It's taken a long time to sink in. I honestly kept thinking he'd call and it would turn out to be some big Aussie joke."

The cricket legend died in March

She went on to say: "Losing Stephen [Bing] was something else completely. We'd been estranged for so long but made up towards the end, and a bright and different future looked as if it was opening up, but of course it didn't."

Elizabeth's only son, Damian, similarly felt the impact of Shane's death. The actress added: "For Damian, his death was more of a mental challenge because he didn't know him as a person. Arun [Nayar, a textile millionaire Hurley was married to from 2007 to 2011] was his father figure.

Elizabeth and Steve welcomed Damian in 2002

"Arun still calls him son and Damian calls him Dad; Shane was more a fun uncle figure. But yes, all those things, combined with Covid and lockdown – that was a huge amount for a young person to process."

Elizabeth and Shane dated for three years before getting engaged in 2011. Despite fighting to save their love, the couple eventually called it quits in 2013. In an exclusive interview with HELLO! magazine, the actress revealed how she struggled to come to terms with the end of her relationship.

"We finally parted ways in November (2013) and it was a very sad time for both of us," she told HELLO!. "I struggled for a while but feel in a very good place today. In fact, both professionally and personally everything is blooming."

