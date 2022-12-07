Elizabeth Hurley rocks gorgeous aqua blue bikini for 'another Christmas film'

Elizabeth Hurley has still got it - and is proudly flaunting it - in a fun new video to promote her new Christmas movie.

Christmas in the Caribbean sees Elizabeth star as Rachel, a hopeless romantic who is left jilted at the altar and decides to jet off to her honeymoon destination with her two bridesmaids. So of course the 57-year-old rocks a series of skimpy bikinis, and in her new Instagram video she shared behind-the-scenes moments of the set including her lounging in a clear blue infinity pool and being helped out by her assistant.

The actress wore an aquamarine bikini with gold chain detailing across the hips and bust. In one moment she could be seen applying fake tan lotion, while another was shot through the lens of the director's camera and saw her sipping on a beverage.

"Another Christmas movie! Out now in selected theatres," Elizabeth captioned the picture.

"Can’t wait to watch!!!" commented one fan as friend Trinny Woodall joked: "You can’t get out the goddamn pool by yourself darling, how much did you have to drink? And how you still look like this is an enigma to us all!!! Congrats, I can’t wait to watch."

Elizabeth has previously revealed the secret to looking and feeling her best.

Speaking to The Sunday Times' magazine Style, the actress confessed that she watches what she eats and has made small adjustments throughout the years.

"I haven't eaten processed food for 100 years. I don't eat sweets, I drink little alcohol, I don't smoke but I deeply regret that I once did. I have learnt to eat lighter and not so late."

She added: "I think one of the most transformative things that I've done is making 50 per cent of what I eat vegetable matter. If you have a slice of toast for breakfast, have an apple too. Counteract everything with vegetables."

She also swears by starting her day right with two cups of hot water to boost her metabolism and get her gut working.

"It tastes fairly disgusting," she told the Daily Mail. "But it's fantastic for your digestive system."

