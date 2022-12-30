Sarah Michelle Gellar looks so youthful in stunning new swimsuit selfie The actress has been enjoying some family time with her husband Freddie Prinze Jr. and their children

Sarah Michelle Gellar has been enjoying some family time in the sunshine with her husband Freddie Prinze Jr. and their two children, Charlotte and Rocky, for the holidays – and the actress couldn't resist sharing a couple of stunning selfies while enjoying their tirip.

The Buffy the Vampire Slayer actress looked incredibly youthful as she gazed at the camera in two selfies shared on her Instagram Stories.

In both snaps, Sarah can be seen wearing a chic one-sleeved black swimsuit, paired with delicate gold necklaces.

The 45-year-old's hair was in loose beachy waves and her skin was positively glowing. Sarah accompanied the photos with the witty caption: "What's the acceptable amount of time before you HAVE to wash your hair?!", before adding: "Asking for a friend… obviously." We can relate!

The actress was glowing in a selfie shared to Instagram

Elsewhere on her Instagram stories, the actress, who recently celebrated 20 years of marriage to fellow actor and She's All That star Freddie, shared an adorable snap of their son, Rocky, enjoying some paddle boarding in the ocean. The mother-of-two wrote: "Another day in paradise, another paddle in paradise."

Sarah is no stranger to sharing enviable snaps with her followers on social media and previously shared a jaw-dropping photo of herself in a Barbie swimsuit.

Posting the photo on Christmas Day, the Scooby-Doo star posed up a storm in the hot pink costume as she wrote: "I'm a Barbie girl, in a Santa world #barbiesdreamvacation."

Sarah previously shared this stunning photo

The star's gorgeously youthful looks had her fans questioning her secret. One person said in the comments: "You don't look a day older than Buffy. What is your secret!?!" Another fan agreed, joking: "Sarah Michelle 'Benjamin button' Gellar Prinze."

A third, meanwhile, wrote: "You get younger and younger every time I see a picture. I thought this was a teenager just hacking your acct."

