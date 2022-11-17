Freddie Prinze Jr. on 20-year marriage with Sarah Michelle Gellar: 'She needs me to live' The actor said he is "necessary" in their relationship

Freddie Prinze Jr. and Sarah Michelle Gellar are one of Hollywood's most loved-up couples, leaving many to wonder what the secret is to their 20-year marriage.

The Scooby-Doo actor, 46, and the Buffy The Vampire Slayer star met in 1997 when they were filming the teen horror movie I Know What You Did Last Summer, and they started dating in 2000. They tied the knot the following year and they have since welcomed Charlotte Grace and Rocky.

Now, the actor has made a rare comment about making himself "necessary" to his wife. During an appearance on Australian radio show Kyle and Jackie O, Freddie admitted he is hesitant to give others marriage advice, but said Sarah "needs me to live" thanks to his impressive cooking and cleaning skills.

"I hesitate at giving [relationship] advice because what's good for me may kill another, just like peanut butter," he began, adding: "My mum was a chef and I learned how to cook, and I married someone who couldn't cook. So I'm necessary. She needs me to live and sustain herself!" he joked.

Freddie often shows off his cooking skills on Instagram

And that's not the only thing the She's All That star likes to do around the family house – he "can't stand a mess" and "loves doing laundry." Freddie continued on the radio show: "I hate a mess. If something is dirty, I clean it. I do the dishes while I'm cooking so there's less [expletive] to look at."

Meanwhile, Sarah previously opened up about the secret to their successful marriage, telling People: "Take the ten minutes – put the phone down. Have a cup of coffee together. Walk the dog at the end of the night. Read a story with your kids."

The actor and actress on their wedding day in 2001

She added: "Make the most of the time that you have. We are all pulled in so many directions, so make sure that, whichever one you are focusing on, you're present."

The couple recently celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary, and Sarah marked the occasion by sharing a stunning throwback photo of their big day. She looked stunning in a strapless ruffled bridal gown that fell to the floor, while Freddie was dressed in a coordinating white suit.

The bride's blonde hair was fastened into a neat bun while she grinned at her new husband, who was affectionately kissing her hand.

