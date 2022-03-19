Sarah Michelle Gellar shares dreamy all-natural vacation photos The Buffy star left us wishing we were there

Sarah Michelle Gellar escaped the hustle and bustle of the city for a stunning beach getaway and her sun-drenched photos are nothing short of envy-inducing.

The mom-of-two took to social media to share a pair of bikini-clad selfies and she looked tanned, toned and relaxed.

Sarah showed off her all-natural appearance in a black two-piece with the beach setting visible in the reflection of her sunglasses.

WATCH: Sarah Michelle Gellar's daughter shows off impressive talent

In the second image, she removed her shades to reveal her makeup-free complexion and both snapshots were dreamy.

Her fans agreed and bombarded her with compliments: "Absolutely gorgeous," wrote one, while another added: "Wow, you look absolutely stunning."

Sarah's famous friends chimed in too with Amanda Kloots writing: "Gorgeous!!!!! Wow," and Selma Blair commenting: "You look super baby style."

Sarah Michelle Gellar was enjoying a vacation in the sun

Sarah captioned the post: "Weekend me is more fun… weekend me away from home… the most fun."

The star has been married to fellow actor, Freddie Prinze Jr. since 2002, and they share two children, Rocky and Charlotte.

While it appeared she was vacationing with her girlfriends, her family is never far from her mind.

Sarah and Freddie have been married since 2002

She recently wished her husband a very happy birthday with an adoring tribute on Instagram which read: "Today is @realfreddieprinze birthday. Normally this is where I would make a joke.

But it's also #internationalwomensday and it completely makes sense that you share that day, as there is no man that is a bigger champion and friend to women than you.

"I couldn’t think of someone better to raise a daughter with or to teach a son, what it truly means to be a good man. Happy birthday FP."

