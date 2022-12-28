Sarah Michelle Gellar confuses fans with amazing new swimsuit photo The Buffy star raised eyebrows with her White Lotus reference

Sarah Michelle Gellar left fans amazed after sharing a new swimsuit photo from her Christmas getaway with her husband Freddie Prinze Jr. and their children Charlotte and Rocky.

The 45-year-old actress' seriously youthful appearance had people questioning how she hasn't "aged a day" since starring in Buffy – and we have to agree, she looks phenomenal! SMG was seen posing in a black ruffled swimsuit with a white crochet sweater layered over the top. Her blonde hair was styled in pigtails and she donned a White Lotus emblazoned baseball cap for the cheeky snap – prompting a mass reaction from fans.

Sarah captioned the photo: "Vacation Sarah at her best... Just waiting 'for some high end gays' to join me," referencing smash hit show The White Lotus.

The photo was met with a flurry of likes and heart-eyes emojis from her devoted followers, including best friend and Cruel Intentions co-star Selma Blair, who penned: "How are you so cute? And yes. Waiting on some high end gays over here too."

Sarah sparked a fan reaction by posing in a The White Lotus cap

Her followers couldn't get over how amazing Sarah looked in the photo. One joked: "You get younger and younger every time I see a picture. I thought this was a teenager just hacking your acct," while another queried: "You don’t look a day older than Buffy. What is your secret!?!" A third joked: "Sarah Michelle 'Benjamin button' Gellar Prinze."

Other fans were more preoccupied with the caption, which prompted speculation her post was a hint at starring in the ensemble cast for the next season.

The Buffy star also posed in a hot pink Barbie swimsuit

"SMG for White Lotus season 3!!!!," one enthused. Another wrote: "If you're not on season 3 I’m going to revolt."

Sarah's stunning snapshot comes shortly after she donned a hot pink Barbie swimsuit, making a serious statement.

Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr. enjoyed a family Christmas

Captioning the image on her Instagram feed, she penned: "I'm a Barbie girl, in a Santa world #barbiesdreamvacation."

The trip comes hot on the heels of a low-key family Christmas at home. Sarah and Freddie, who celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary earlier this year, were pictured looking adorable as ever as they stood in front of a beautifully decorated tree.

