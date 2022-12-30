Stacey Dooley shares relatable relationship 'drama' as she prepares to welcome baby with Kevin Clifton The former Strictly Come Dancing champions are going to be parents!

Stacey Dooley has shared a video of a relationship "drama" that she faced with boyfriend Kevin Clifton, and we're sure that many will relate to the funny moment!

MORE: Kevin Clifton and pregnant partner Stacey Dooley enjoy festive date night ahead of due date

The broadcaster, who is gearing up to welcome her first child with her former Strictly Come Dancing co-star, took to her Instagram stories to share a video of the dancer doing some DIY at their gorgeous home, only for Stacey to inform him of a very important job he needed to do!

WATCH: Stacey Dooley shares relatable 'drama' with Kevin Clifton

Loading the player...

Stacey explained in the caption: "When I tell him he needs to collect something from IKEA," before adding: "The drama." Followed by a hammer emoji. In the video, Kevin can be heard letting out a big sigh as he asks: "Why?!" meanwhile, Stacey can be heard giggling in the background.

The happy couple are no doubt getting things in order ahead of the arrival of their baby. The pair announced the wonderful news earlier this year in a post on social media.

MORE: Stacey Dooley's latest baby bump photo leaves fans saying the same thing

MORE: Stacey Dooley shares near wardrobe mishap in plunging LBD

Stacey's due date is getting closer

Stacey, who won Strictly in 2018 alongside professional dancer Kevin, shared a polaroid picture of herself cradling her bump and wrote in the caption: "Gaaaaaaang.... We are having a baby!"

She added: "So delighted. Kev, you're magic, I love youuuu. (Was becoming impossible to hide and if one more person asks me if I've had my [expletive] done in LA I'm gonna scream)."

The pair met on Strictly Come Dancing

Kevin also shared the happy news to his Instagram. Clearly thrilled, the father-to-be wrote: ""We're having a baby! [heart emojis] And I think my girl @sjdooley looks beautiful pregnant."

The sweet couple have in recent days been celebrating their final Christmas together as a couple before becoming a family-of-three.

The loved-up duo first crossed paths on the set of Strictly Come Dancing back in 2018 after they were partnered up on the competition. Stacey and Kevin confirmed their romance in 2019, just a few months after lifting the glitterball trophy.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive all the latest royal and celebrity news straight in your inbox.