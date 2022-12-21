Kevin Clifton and pregnant partner Stacey Dooley enjoy festive date night ahead of due date The couple appeared in high spirits

Kevin Clifton and his partner Stacey Dooley stepped out to enjoy a festive date night on Tuesday evening.

Over on Instagram, the former Strictly Come Dancing professional treated his 370,000 followers to a string of joyous snaps documenting their evening at The Ned.

Amongst the photos were several snapshots of Stacey, 35, rocking a bold mustard-yellow beret. Kevin moreover included a variety of upbeat photos from the dinner table, sharing a glimpse of their lavish sit-down meal complete with large glasses of red wine, Christmas trifle and chocolate yule log.

Stacey looked lovely in a slinky brown vest which she teamed with golden bangles, a snake chain necklace and large silver hoop earrings. Kevin, meanwhile, embraced the festive season with a bright red Father Christmas hat, a white T-shirt, and a corduroy blue shirt.

Stacey is expecting her first child

Alongside the pictures, Kevin, 40, gushed: "Wicked Christmassy evening at @thenedlondon for @malonegareth [Christmas tree emoji] @sjdooley @joshbakerstory @littleseen".

Fans were quick to comment on Kevin’s post, with one writing: "Last child free Christmas. Make the most of it. Your lives will never be the same again," whilst a second penned: "Hope you both had a great stay at the hotel, baby must be due any day now."

Kevin embraced the festive season

"We wanna see the baby bump," noted a third, and a fourth added: "This looks heavenly guys!"

Stacey and Kevin will be celebrating their final Christmas together as a couple as they prepare to welcome their first child. The loved-up duo first crossed paths on the set of Strictly Come Dancing back in 2018 after they were partnered up on the competition.

The couple confirmed their romance in 2019, just a few months after lifting the glitterball trophy. While it's clear that Stacey and Kevin are completely smitten, fans shouldn't expect to hear wedding bells in the near future.

The couple shared news of their pregnancy on Instagram

During an episode of Stacey Sleeps Over, the journalist candidly revealed: "I don't think I want to get married. I think I'd be more interested in starting a family than getting married."

She added: "I can't think of anything worse than being a Tradwife. I would be useless, completely and utterly useless. He'd divorce me in a heartbeat."

And in August 2022, the smitten couple shared news of their pregnancy. They made the official announcement on Instagram, with Kevin posting a heartwarming photo, alongside the caption: "We're having a baby! [heart emojis] And I think my girl @sjdooley looks beautiful pregnant."

