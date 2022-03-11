Kevin Clifton sparks marriage comments following Stacey Dooley's birthday party

Kevin Clifton proudly showed off a rare picture of himself and girlfriend Stacey Dooley following her 35th birthday party this week – and the loved-up snap caused quite a stir with fans.

Taking to his Instagram a day after the documentarian hosted an intimate dinner for family and friends at the couple's London home, Kevin posted a picture showing them looking intensively at each other, whilst posing for the camera.

Kevin simply captioned the photo with a red heart emoji, and fans went wild – many hoping for an engagement announcement soon.

"When are you two gonna get married lol xx stunning photo xx," one wrote, whilst a second remarked: "Marry her!!"

Stacey celebrated her birthday with her closest friends and family

Stacey shared the same photo and many got confused over the ring she was wearing on her right hand. "Is it just me or am I spotting a ring there? What a beautiful pic!" wondered one, whilst another added: "Is that an engagement ring? If so, massive congrats!"

Kevin and Stacey began dating in 2019, after being partnered together on Strictly Come Dancing in 2018. The couple rarely share pictures of each other on social media or speak about their romance, but Stacey recently opened up about the worst part about her job and made reference to her relationship with the former Strictly star.

Stacey proudly showed off her table decor

"I do love my job, but I suppose what I hadn't anticipated when I became a bit more public-facing was the intrusion into my personal life," she explained to The Telegraph.

"I hadn't realised there would be such an appetite for it. That, I don't love. But my job itself is wicked. I find the attention funny as I am so boring. There's no part of me that's remotely hedonistic. I don't drink or do drugs. I am so straight-faced."