Stacey Dooley shares near wardrobe mishap in plunging LBD

We're all prone to the odd wardrobe mishap no matter how well prepared we are – and on Monday, TV star Stacey Dooley proved she's just like the rest of us.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the mum-to-be shared a candid insight into her latest fashion faux pas involving a sultry camisole dress.

Dressed up to the nines, the flame-haired presenter posed alongside her Strictly pals. In one joyous photo, the 35-year-old included a hilarious caption which read: "My faaaaave venue with these gems. (Also not my boob falling out at a recorded event, PERFECT)."

Despite the candid confession, Stacey looked lovely in her slinky gown which she teamed with a simple gold chain necklace, hoop earrings and a touch of glam makeup. She styled her copper tresses in a chic side part and finished off her outfit with an oversized blazer.

Stacey rocked a stunning black dress

Her partner Kevin, meanwhile, looked particularly dapper in a smart tuxedo suit and bow tie. And the former Strictly pro paid tribute to Stacey in the sweetest way. Sharing a loved-up photo on Instagram, Kevin wrote in the caption: "Last night watching the greatest of all time and my biggest idol - @robbiewilliams at @royalalberthall With my beautiful pregnant girl @sjdooley."

Fans raced to heap praise on the smitten couple, with one writing: "Gorgeous picture of you two love birds. It's a 10 from me," whilst a second penned: "Oh wow how gorgeous".

The duo looked so loved-up

"Both looking mighty fine," noted a third, and a fourth added: "Hope you had fun my friend and HUGE congrats!!"

The couple's star-studded night out comes in the wake of Stacey's surprise pregnancy announcement. On August 26, the 35-year-old shared a touching polaroid picture of her baby bump alongside a heartfelt message. Busting with excitement, she penned: "Gaaaaaaang... we are having a baby, so [very] delighted. Kev, you're magic, I love youuuu."

Kevin and Stacey shared news of their pregnancy in August

Celebrity friends and fans were quick to comment, with Dianne Buswell writing: "Omg [heart emoji] so exciting congratulations." Kevin's former dance partner Susanna Reid added a string of red heart emojis.

Documentary maker Stacey and pro dancer Kevin first met when they were partnered on the BBC One show in 2018, with Stacey helping Kevin to score his first Glitterball trophy.

