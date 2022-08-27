Karen Hauer reacts to ex Kevin Clifton and Stacey Dooley's baby news The Strictly Come Dancing stars were married for three years

Karen Hauer has revealed how she feels about her ex-husband Kevin Clifton having a baby with Stacey Dooley following their announcement on Friday.

The Strictly Come Dancing star was married to Kevin for three years before they shocked fans by announcing their split in 2018, but they continued to work alongside each other on the BBC One show before Kevin's departure in 2020.

And despite Karen previously admitting that "things got really nasty overnight" after she became "jealous" for not getting enough attention from Kevin, it appears the former couple are now on much better terms.

After Stacey shared a photo of her baby bump on Instagram, Karen – who married Jordan Wyn-Jones in a "fairytale" wedding in June – was among the first to congratulate her and Kevin.

She sweetly commented: "Congratulations! So happy for you both," followed by a red heart emoji.

Stacey and Kevin – who met on Strictly in 2018 and went on to win the series – each shared their happy news on their respective Instagram accounts alongside a photo of Stacey cradling her blossoming bump.

Stacey and Kevin are expecting their first child

Kevin was first, writing: "We're having a baby! [heart emojis] And I think my girl @sjdooley looks beautiful pregnant." A short while later, the TV presenter posted a Polaroid snap of Kevin's photo and announced: "Gaaaaaaang... We are having a baby! So bloody delighted."

She added: "Kev, you're magic, I love youuuu. [heart emoji].

Karen is so happy for Stacey and Kevin

Celebrity friends and fans were quick to comment, with Dianne Buswell writing: "Omg [heart emoji] so exciting congratulations." Kevin's former dance partner Susanna Reid added a string of red heart emojis.

One follower said: "Delighted for you both." Another stated: "Fantastic news, the biggest of congratulations to you both xxxxxxx."

Karen and Kevin split in 2018

While the couple are excited to be parents, they are in no rush to marry, with Stacey previously joking that she won't tie the knot with Kevin – who has been married three times – because he would "end up divorcing her".

During an episode of Stacey Sleeps Over, she said. "I don't think I want to get married. I think I'd be more interested in starting a family than getting married.

"I can't think of anything worse than being a [traditional wife]," she added: "I would be useless, completely and utterly useless. He'd divorce me in a heartbeat."

