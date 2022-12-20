Stacey Dooley's latest baby bump photo leaves fans saying the same thing The TV star is expecting her first child

Stacey Dooley sparked a sweet fan reaction with her latest baby bump snapshot on Monday.

Over on Instagram, the 35-year-old presenter shared a radiant photo of herself rocking an all-brown ensemble. The mum-to-be looked lovely in her chocolate-brown T-shirt which she teamed with a matching brown blazer and a pair of low-rise trousers.

Ever the style queen, Stacey elevated her maternity look with a pair of oversized hoop earrings and a playful pink hair accessory.

Fans raced to weigh in on the post, with many followers quizzing Stacey with regards to her due date. "Fab pic. When is due day? Rest rest rest while you can!!!" penned one, whilst a second wrote: "When are you due Stacey??"

The presenter looked radiant

Other fans sent messages of support, with one noting: "Roll on the Safe delivery of your baby. You and King Kev will make wonderful parents," whilst a fourth added: "Good luck in your next exciting chapter Stacey hope all goes well for you both."

Documentary maker Stacey and pro dancer Kevin first met when they were partnered on Strictly Come Dancing in 2018, with Stacey helping Kevin to score his first Glitterball trophy.

Stacey and Kevin met during their time on Strictly

And in August 2022, the smitten couple shared news of their pregnancy. They made the official announcement on Instagram, with Kevin first posting a heartwarming photo, alongside the caption: "We're having a baby! [heart emojis] And I think my girl @sjdooley looks beautiful pregnant."

A short while later, Stacey then posted a Polaroid snap, writing: "Gaaaaaaang... We are having a baby! So bloody delighted." She added: "Kev, you're magic, I love youuuu. [heart emoji]."

Celebrity friends and fans were quick to comment, with Dianne Buswell writing: "Omg [heart emoji] so exciting congratulations," whilst Kevin's former dance partner Susanna Reid added a string of red heart emojis.

