Gary Barlow and wife Dawn captured sharing candid moment in unseen photo The Take That star shares three children with his former backing dancer wife Dawn

Gary Barlow has reflected on the past 12 months with an incredible compilation video, giving fans a glimpse into some of the candid moments he has shared with his friends and wife Dawn.

"It's a lovely farewell to 2022 - and a big hello to 2023 – here's just a few of my favourite moments of the Year [heart emoji]," the Take That star wrote alongside the clip whilst Open Road performed by Curtis T Johns played in the background.

WATCH: Gary Barlow and wife Dawn's long-lasting love

Loading the player...

One of the heartwarming images shows Gary and his wife Dawn sharing a sweet glance at each other in front of an empty stage, while another featured the couple looking happy during an al fresco dining experience.

Fans were quick to react to the post, with one writing: "Great moments from 2022. I loved all the photos. Happy New Year Gary." Another stated: "Love this! It was an amazing year! Thank you for all!" A third post read: "What a terrific year it was… Thanks Gary, we are all ready for another fabulous one that will see the beginning of the new TT chapter."

READ MORE: Gary Barlow makes rare comment about marriage as he gets candid about depression

SEE: Gary Barlow shares intimate glimpse inside 22nd anniversary celebrations

The singer will soon be celebrating 23 years of marriage with Dawn, whom he met back in 1995 when she was working as a backup dancer on Take That's Nobody Else tour. They tied the knot five years later, and have since become loving parents to their three children; Daniel, Emily and Daisy.

Gary tends to keep his family away from the spotlight – but in August, the musician opened up about his family's support during one of the most difficult chapters in his career.

One of the sweet pictures Gary shared of his wife on Instagram

During a chat with Welsh actor Rob Brydon on podcast Brydon &, the dad-of-three discussed the highs and lows of Take That when they went their separate ways.

"When I was coming out of this ten-year gap, I did some solo stuff after that but there were five years where I didn't even sing, I'd refuse to sing," Gary said.

Asked if he was "properly depressed," he replied: "I never actually went to see anybody, when I look back on it, strangely as life does with these things, it was the best time of my life.

"I had two kids and was happily married so it was hard. I was walking out of the house and into the studio, some days I'd go lie under the piano. That was my key to everything, the piano was where it started for me and has always got me out of trouble. Music has always been the thing."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.