Gary Barlow's baby-faced throwback photo sends fans into meltdown – his hair looks so different The singer shared an exciting update

Gary Barlow set the internet alight with his latest social media update featuring a youthful throwback photo – and he looks unrecognisable!

Over on Instagram, the Back for Good hitmaker took a trip down memory line to share some exciting career news. Much to the delight of zealous fans, the 51-year-old posted a rare photo of himself posing in a music producer's studio.

WATCH: Gary Barlow reveals surprising secret to healthy shakes following weight loss

In the candid, bare-faced picture, Gary could be seen rocking a gravity-defying hairstyle typical of the 90s. A far cry from his usual sleek, silver fox appearance, the ballad singer opted for a sporty ensemble featuring a pair of jogging bottoms and a black T-shirt emblazoned with colourful trim detailing.

"When I was 15, I never would have believed how far A Million Love Songs has come… and I can't quite believe that I'll be releasing the original demo from that time. The 9th December and it's all yours… pre-order now!" Gary penned in the caption.

Take That released A Million Love Songs in 1992

Fans flocked to the comment section, with one writing: "Lol Gaz, that's a throwback! [laughing face emoji] We all have those pics!" whilst a second noted: "Love that hair do – please bring it back," followed by a flame emoji.

"How sweet and innocent you look! Girls must have gone crazy for you!" enthused a third, and a fourth gushed: "Always my favourite! Even quoted the lyrics to my husband in my wedding speech 15 years ago!"

Take That formed in 1990

Gary's social media update comes after the Take That star shared a series of candid photos with his wife, Dawn. Back in August, Gary posted a carousel of snapshots featuring a striking topless snap of himself cuddling his wife.

In the caption, Gary explained: "I say goodbye to the family today and fly home. 'A different stage' awaits. New horizons, challenges and big adventures. I can't wait to get started.

Gary and Dawn marked their 22nd wedding anniversary this year

"Doing big blocks of work means I get big blocks of holiday and I have to say I think we've had the best Summer ever this year.”

Gary and Dawn – a dancer on Take That's 1995 Nobody Else tour – tied the knot in 2000 and are parents to Daniel, 22, Emily, 20, and 13-year-old Daisy. In August 2012, they shared the heartbreaking news that their fourth child, daughter Poppy, was stillborn.

