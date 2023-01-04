David Muir shares relaxing beachside snap from holiday break The World News Tonight anchor and many others mourned the loss of an ABC and NBC legend

David Muir was able to spend his holiday break in the most relaxing way possible, and it involved a sunny beach getaway.

Far away from the New York cold of home, he was able to get in some fun in the sun and water before returning to work, and shared a peek of his time away.

David posted a rare candid snapshot of himself wearing a half-sleeved button down that showed off his muscular physique and the sunset behind him.

In fact, he couldn't resist adding another picture of his vacation spot, which included a drop-dead gorgeous coastline and even a double rainbow to spice things up.

"A few sunsets, and a double rainbow later - pure gratitude. Bring it on, 2023. Happiest of new years to all - see you tomorrow night," he captioned his post.

He received a barrage of New Year's wishes from fans and many were excited to see him back on their screens, and he was promptly on the air on the 2 January show of World News Tonight.

David was off on a sunny beachside holiday

David was one of the many, however, who dedicated screen time to paying homage to a late legend of ABC and NBC News, Barbara Walters, who passed away right before the new year.

The anchor had shared a joyous picture of himself with Barbara as he penned: "So often we toss around the words - icon, legend, trailblazer - but Barbara Walters was all of these - and perhaps above all else, Barbara Walters was brave.

"She paved the way for so many - we learned from her - and remain in awe of her to this day. RIP, Barbara."

He and several other ABC figures joined in on a salute to Barbara

He was joined by several other ABC stalwarts in a tribute to Barbara on World News Tonight, anchored by Whit Johnson, including Diane Sawyer, where they remembered fond times with the pioneering journalist.

