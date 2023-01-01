Hoda Kotb bids emotional goodbye as Today fans and co-hosts react The Today host celebrated the New Year with her adorable daughters Hope and Hayley

Hoda Kotb bid an emotional farewell to 2022 as she rang in the New Year with her cute children, Hope and Hayley.

The Today show host shared pictures from her family NYE, much to the delight of her fans and co-hosts.

TRENDING: Hoda's adorable new photo of daughter leaves fans saying the same thing

In the snapshot, Hoda can be seen looking ultra glam in a white sheer halter-neck style top and white jeans, holding onto her daughters who wore matching red dresses.

Watch the video to get an adorable insight into Hoda's family life with her daughters.

Loading the player...

Hoda and her daughters looked ready to celebrate 2023 as she captioned the post: “Goodbye 2022!!! Last sunset – here’s to 2023” accompanied by two red hearts.

Her Today co-hosts were quick to comment and join in the celebrations. “Yass! That’s the way we celebrate!” commented Jenna Bush Hager.

“Aww cuties,” wrote Marjorie Gubelmann, Hoda and Jenna’s resident DJ. “Happy New Year beautiful Hoda” she wrote in her caption.

Fans showed their love for the heartwarming picture too. “Happy New Year Hoda and your beautiful daughters. Please never change, you brighten my day” commented one fan. “Happy New Year to you and your girls” added another fan.

POPULAR: TJ Holmes' attraction to Amy Robach was sizzling YEARS ago, says a body language expert

It’s been a tough year for Hoda, who separated from her ex-Joel Schiffman in January 2022. The couple dated for six years before Joel proposed to Hoda in November 2019.

Hoda and her family had clearly jetted off to sunnier climes, having spent Christmas celebrating in New York. They were joined by Hoda’s mom and sister, who all posed for a cozy picture in matching holiday pajamas.

Hoda told HELLO! in an interview how the family would be spending the holidays: “My mom and sister and the rest of the family are coming, so we will divide. We will spend some time together and then Joel will spend some time just with the girls."

Hoda confessed there would be added excitement this year. "They're gonna be super happy to get two Christmases. They'll be like 'What? What is this?' But we have a really nice situation set up."

There was even more cause for celebration over the festive period too, as Hoda celebrated her 51st birthday on December 27.

NOW READ

All you need to know about Jenna Bush Hager's husband

Today's Al Roker saddens fans with shock departure news amid health battle

GMA3's Amy Robach dropped huge hint about marriage troubles months before T.J. Holmes affair

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive all the latest royal and celebrity news straight in your inbox.