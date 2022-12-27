ABC’s David Muir’s tribute to Diane Sawyer has friends saying the same thing What a great photo!

ABC news anchor David Muir has shared a special tribute to his friend and fellow journalist Diane Sawyer in the lead up to Christmas.

His post got many of their TV friends talking and celebrating the happy news. Diane turned 77 on December 22 and David made sure he didn’t miss the major milestone with a poignant post on Instagram.

The presenter celebrated his dear friend’s birthday with some kind words and a sweet picture of them together. He wrote: "Christmas came early one year in Kentucky and the rest of us have benefited ever since. happy bday @dianesawyer x."

Many of fellow ABC journalists were quick to share their well wishes for Diane on her birthday and they revealed they loved the photo of them together.

Rebecca Jarvis wrote: "Awww. happy bday @dianesawyer."

Loris Stokes added: "What a great photo with two amazing people!"

Fellow news anchor Cecilia Vega said: "Will it be weird if I frame this and hang it in my house?"

Linzie Nicole wrote: "What a photo! Happy birthday @dianesawyer."

Alex Perez added: "Fantastic pic! And happy birthday dearest @dianesawyer."

Journalism has always been a passion of David’s. At the age of 10, he built his own news station from cardboard boxes in his living room and never missed the evening news.

He told USA Today: "When I look back at it as an adult, when I was a kid and I wanted to see the world, that for me meant covering the severe thunderstorms in the next county or going to the New York State Fair with the local reporter and photographer who were willing to let me jump in the backseat of the car."

He added: "Now, I am literally seeing the world. I'm grateful for that, and I could not have put words to it when I was a kid, but it's all the same hunger that drives me today."

