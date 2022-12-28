David Muir congratulated by ABC co-stars following huge career recognition The World News Tonight star is so popular

David Muir has had an eventful year career-wise as he has been tirelessly bringing his World News Tonight viewers the latest headlines and reports from around the globe.

And as the year comes to a close, the ABC star had been recognized for his services to journalism. David was honored just days before Christmas as his show was named the Most-Watched Evening News Show by Poynter.

In a lengthy post about World News Tonight, the school for journalism and democracy wrote: "ABC's World News Tonight with David Muir was the most watched program on all of U.S. television in 2022.

Take note: not just the most-watched newscast. It was the most-watched program period." Alongside the article, the journalist wrote: "Thank you @poynter_institute 2022 year in media - and thank you to the tireless team at @abcworldnewstonight - I’m grateful."

Many of the star's colleagues were quick to congratulate him and the rest of his team on the achievement.

Good Morning America star Ginger Zee wrote: "Unreal! You and the whole team are so deserving. Congrats. Can’t wait to see what we do together in 2023," while Kelly Ripa wrote: "Every night!! Most watched," alongside a series of clapping hand emojis. ABC's Sabina simply responded with a love heart emoji.

David Muir was delighted as he received a special recognition for his news show

David has been a familiar face on TV for many years, and began hosting World News Tonight with David Muir back in 2014, earning himself a legion of loyal fans.

The journalist's career highlights have been aplenty too. He knew he wanted to work in the news industry from an early age, which was only encouraged by his close-knit family.

David was born in Syracuse, New York, to his father and mother, Pat Mills, who divorced when he was young, but continued to co-parent amicably.

David Muir has had an incredible career to date

Chatting to Syracuse.com about his upbringing, the journalist said that he remembered his mother and father driving him to the television studios where he was interning.

"One of the images I won’t forget is my mother and my father driving me there on summer vacation or school breaks," he said.

"When most kids go off to do other things, I remember just begging them to take me to that TV station. I'm sure they dreaded it. Between the two of them, they had to get me there. To this day, I'm grateful they would drive me to 980 James St."

When he isn't working, David enjoys nothing more than spending time relaxing at home in New York City with his beloved pet dog Axel.

