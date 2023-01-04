Maisie Smith splits opinion with romantic NYC snaps alongside beau Max George The EastEnders actress sparked a reaction with The Wanted star

EastEnders star Maisie Smith created a stir with her latest snapshots from New York alongside her boyfriend, Max George.

Taking to Instagram, the former Strictly contestant posted a carousel of pictures sharing a glimpse inside the couple's blissful post-Christmas getaway across the pond.

Among the snaps, Maisie, 21, shared several photos of herself posing on the streets of New York in a neutral outfit featuring a quilted, fur-trim coat, chocolate brown cargos and a nude zip-up hoodie.

The star accessorised with a printed scarf in her belt loop, a chunky gold chain necklace and a pair of stylish black sunglasses. But there was one particular detail that caught the attention of Maisie's eagle-eyed followers.

The star jetted off to NYC

Despite opting for a fashion-forward getup, the TV star's fans couldn't help but draw attention to Maisie's odd shoes.

"Have you got odd shoes on?? [laughing emoji] it's really stressing me out not knowing," penned one, whilst a second remarked: "Have I lost the plot, or have you got odd shoes on… I mean I've had a rough few weeks… PS you look unreal."

Maisie sampled treats from Dunkin' Donuts

Other fans were quick to compliment Maisie, with one follower noting: "Beautiful Maisie [heart emoji] glad to see you enjoying your time away with Max," and a second simply added: "It's giving winter Lara Croft."

Over the past few months, Maisie and Max have taken their relationship to the next level. The lovebirds have since enjoyed a number of romantic getaways, with their latest retreat taking place in snowy Lapland.

Maisie looked radiant in her green bikini

Maisie treated her legion of fans to a string of intimate snaps documenting the couple’s incredible sleigh rides, festive winter walks and steamy hot tub sessions.

Defending their 13-year age gap, Maisie exclusively told HELLO!: "It doesn't even come into my head. People ask me: 'Do you notice it?' and I never have… We're so like-minded. I've got friends in their 30s and 40s. You connect with who you connect with."

