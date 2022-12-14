Strictly's Maisie Smith stuns in vibrant bikini during Lapland getaway – and the colour! The actress looked flawless

Maisie Smith commanded attention in the most striking green bikini during her romantic Lapland getaway with beau, Max George.

Braving the cold, the 21-year-old actress slipped into a string bikini as she stepped outside to enjoy a late-night dip in the hot tub. The flame-haired beauty teamed her sultry swimwear with a cream fur hat and a pair of white gloves.

WATCH: Max George and Maisie Smith tell all about their relationship

Loading the player...

As for hair and makeup, Maisie opted for two stylish plaits and a natural base featuring plenty of bronzer and lashings of mascara.

"Sleigh queen," the former Strictly contestant penned in the caption.

Fans went berserk in the comments section, with one writing: "Literally body goals," whilst a second remarked: "Literally want to be this woman," followed by a flame emoji.

Maisie is enjoying a romantic trip with Max

"Green is definitely your colour," enthused a third, and a fourth added: "Omg you're a stunner."

Maisie's stunning holiday update comes after the former EastEnders actress opened up about her romance with The Wanted's Max. In an exclusive interview with HELLO!, the smitten couple were quick to defend their 13-year age gap.

"It doesn't even come into my head. People ask me: 'Do you notice it?' and I never have," explained the TV star. "We're so like-minded. I've got friends in their 30s and 40s. You connect with who you connect with."

The couple met on the set of Strictly Come Dancing

In agreement, Max added: "It never enters my mind. Mais has already done so many things that I'm in awe of – I look up to her. I was still kicking about [sleeping] on sofas at 21."

When asked about the constant scrutiny, Maisie revealed: "I've spent the majority of my life in the public eye and if I listened to every negative comment, I wouldn't leave the house," she stated.

"I'm the happiest I've ever been. Only the opinions of the people close to me are important. My parents couldn't be happier - they know that Max absolutely adores me and that's the most important thing to them."

