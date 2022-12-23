Dianne Buswell simply glows in vibrant swimsuit ahead of Christmas away from Joe Sugg The Strictly star has been on the show since 2017

Dianne Buswell looked sensational on Friday as she posed up a storm in the most vibrant orange swimsuit.

The Strictly Come Dancing professional, 33, has headed home Down Under to spend Christmas with her family and is certainly making the most of the sunshine as she shared a string of snaps from her sunny beach day.

Captioning the post, the star penned: "beach babies #australia @westernaustralia @buzzballz1 @melskilejman."

Amongst the photos were snaps of Dianne alongside her adorable niece, who appears besotted with her auntie as they could be seen cuddling up together.

Dianne looked so beautiful

The fabulous update sparked lots of comments from her fellow Strictly Come Dancing cast mates who couldn't wait to rush in with sweet messages for the star.

Helen Skelton, Molly Rainford and Nancy Xu all left a number of loving emojis in the comments section.

Dianne and her boyfriend of four years Joe Sugg will be spending the festive season away from each other as he has headed down to Somerset to see his family.

The professional dancer will have been wanting to spend Christmas with her family, as she's been unable to for the past two years.

She and her niece have the sweetest relationship!

In 2020, the world was going through lockdown periods, while in 2021, she contracted COVID-19 while holidaying with Joe in Lapland.

It's not uncommon for Dianne to fly out to Australia on her own, and the couple were apart for their first Christmas together in 2018, which happened shortly after they first got together.

Dianne flew back in style!

Documenting her flight over to her homeland, Dianne shared a string of lavish photos on her luxurious trip over which saw her sipping on a glass of prosecco.

Captioning the photos, she wrote: "I'm almost in the land of oz!!!! What a difference 24 hours of flying makes [laughing face emoji] then vs now! Been practicing my Australian accent on the plane! I’m rusty!"

