Dianne Buswell and boyfriend Joe Sugg reveal festive evening they spent together - and their tree is hilarious The pair met on Strictly Come Dancing

Dianne Buswell and her YouTuber boyfriend Joe Sugg shared the most heartwarming update on Sunday as they spent the evening together decorating their Christmas tree.

Taking to their respective Instagram Stories, the duo revealed the not-quite-so-traditional decorations they used to adorn their tree, including one which appeared to be a naked figure with a Santa hat on!

WATCH: Dianne Buswell and Joe Sugg reveal controversial Christmas tree decorations

Captioning a video of their masterpiece, Joe penned: "The tree is done. We have such a random collection of baubles…so the theme once again is random AF."

Dianne too chimed in on her post, echoing her boyfriend's sentiments, she wrote: "The most random tree ever," whilst filming a close-up of the nude figure.

The pair have a fabulous collection of novelty decorations!

Other novelty baubles used by the pair included a glittery coca-cola can, an avocado, Basil Brush, a glittery turtle, a peanut butter jar and a dazzling gin bottle.

Last week, Dianne revealed on Instagram that she will be heading home to Australia for the festivities where her dad will be waiting to pick her up - so sweet! The sweet update came just a week after Dianne was eliminated from this year's Strictly Come Dancing with her partner Tyler West.

Since then, the red-headed beauty has been keeping fans updated with how she's staying positive since departing the show.

On Thursday, she shared a stunning selfie posing in the gym in a matching black gym set. Captioning the post, she penned: "Moving = Happy hormones, so we move," alongside a big smiling emoji.

The duo shared their evening with fans on Instagram

In the photo, the star's long red iconic locks were worn down whilst she made a peace sign in the mirror, she also had a silky scrunchie on her wrist.

Dianne and Tyler were devastated to have to leave the show, and talking to Rylan on It Takes Two explained: "Honestly dancing with Tyler every single week, I have felt so comfortable. I have so much trust in him, more so than some of the pro dancers! He is just amazing. He always says to me, 'I promise you I'll never drop you'."

Dianne headed for a gruelling gym session

When asked about having Tyler as a partner, Dianne said: "Tyler is just everything you want in a partner and more, I can't even explain how grateful I am to be given this opportunity to be able to give my best choreography, because he's just such a talent.

"And like I said in our leaving speech, your [Tyler's] smile lights up a room and you always gave me everything and more. So thank you so much. You're an absolute legend."

