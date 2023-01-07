Elizabeth Hurley flaunts unbelievable physique as she splashes around in string bikini The 57-year-old is enjoying a holiday abroad

Taking to Instagram, Elizabeth Hurley gave fans a major dose of travel envy on Saturday after she posted from the cerulean shores of the Maldives. Giving her 2.5 million followers a glimpse into her luxurious get-away, the 57-year-old looked sensational as she danced around on a white sandy beach.

Kicking back and relaxing in a turquoise string bikini from her namesake swimwear collection, Elizabeth's freshly-highlighted hair was laid about her shoulders in tousled waves, while her makeup was kept natural and dewy. Revelling in her idyllic surroundings, the former model was a picture of joy as she splashed around in the crystal waters. "Good morning from the beautiful Maldives," she said, turning to the camera.

Sparking a reaction from her followers, many were quick to comment on Elizabeth's gorgeous appearance. "Defying the laws of physics," replied one.

"Making 57 years old look amazing!!" added another. Meanwhile a third penned: "Wow, Liz you look amazing. Glad you're having fun in the sun."

The model is a huge fan of the Maldives and stayed at the Cheval Blanc Randheli hotel in 2020

A fan of the Maldives, Elizabeth has frequented the dreamy destination on a number of occasions, and back in 2020, she revealed that one of her favourite places to stay was the Cheval Blanc Randheli hotel.

Another of Elizabeth's favourite places to stay in the Maldives is the Milaidhoo resort

A five-star resort that's home to 46 villas - including Lagoon, Water and Island villas - there's even a private island with a four-bedroom villa, 25-metre-long swimming pool, spa treatment room, fitness centre and a separate guest villa.

Elizabeth is also known to love the Milaidhoo resort, which she headed to in 2018. Boasting 50 villas on a small, secluded island, which is accessible via a 35-minute seaplane flight from Maldives International Airport, it's quickly become a favourite among celebs. That same year, Made in Chelsea star Lucy Watson and her husband James Dunmore also enjoyed a glamorous stay at the resort.

