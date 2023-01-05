Elizabeth Hurley throws it back to Christmas in a festive onesie The Bedazzled star is still feeling the jolly spirit

Elizabeth Hurley is continuing to embrace the festive spirit even as we enter the new year, revealing to fans how decked up her family home continues to be.

She shared new photographs on her social media feed taking her followers into her home, which continues to house a fully decorated Christmas tree.

The actress sat in front of the tree and on her sofa, cuddling up with her two dogs, Shivraj and Minnie, while dressed on theme herself.

She let her hair loose and put on a pair of Rudolph antennae, all atop a red onesie with white Christmas patterns on the sleeves and legs.

Elizabeth looked as content as she could be cozying up with her pets and captioned her post: "Shivraj and Minnie are making the most of the last day of the Christmas decorations."

Many fans dropped several heart emojis in the comments section, including son Damian Hurley, while one fan commented: "What a great photo!"

Another said: "Fabulous dogs, I love them dearly…," while a third added: "Glad you're sticking with tradition and taking down the decs on little Christmas Jan 6th, the dogs are gorgeous too!"

Elizabeth isn't the only one looking back on the best of last year, as so did Damian, recently sharing a slew of photographs that his mom was clearly a fan of.

In one of the fabulous photos, the 20-year-old simply dazzled as he appeared to be head-to-toe in wedding attire alongside his friend who wore a silk floor-length baby blue gown.

While they looked like they were attending idyllic nuptials, it turns out it was a celebration of a different kind... a birthday.

Captioning the photos, he penned: "2022 recap V grateful for my beautiful family & friends." Other photos included a glimpse of Damian's delicious-looking milestone birthday cake, as well as touching photos with his friends and family, with Elizabeth making a couple of fashionable cameos as well.

