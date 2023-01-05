Damian Hurley looks wedding ready in latest update - and his mom Elizabeth is obsessed! Damian Hurley is the son of actress and supermodel Elizabeth Hurley...

Elizabeth Hurley's lookalike son Damian delighted fans on Wednesday when he shared a string of stunning snaps to mark the start of 2023.

In one of the fabulous photos, the 20-year-old simply dazzled as he appeared to be head-to-toe in wedding attire alongside his friend who wore a silk floor-length baby blue gown. The pair looked elated in the photo as Damian jumped for joy in his suit and sunglasses.

While they looked like they were attending idyllic nuptials, it turns out it was a celebration of a different kind... a birthday.

Captioning the photos, he penned: "2022 recap V grateful for my beautiful family & friends."

Other photos included a glimpse of Damian's delicious-looking birthday cake, which read: "Happy 20th birthday Damian. Make it a great film," as well as touching photos with his friends and family.

The second photo in the post caught attention from fans

Mum Elizabeth was quick to rush in with a sweet comment and penned: "I [love] you." One follower added: "Second photo is iconic." A second added: "Woooow. This is so amazing and you are so handsome."

The update came after the star successfully wrapped his first feature film project, titled Strictly Confidential, as a writer and director, in which his mom even stars.

He took to Instagram with a heartfelt tribute to his entire team, along with a slew of photographs, but couldn't resist giving Elizabeth a special shout-out.

Damian shared a moving tribute

He penned: "AND. THAT'S. A. WRAP. Officially finished shooting my first-ever feature as writer/director.

"I can't begin to sum up how intense and wonderful the past few months have been- I'm truly blown away by the inspiring and talented people I've been able to work with."

He wrote especially of his "beautiful and supreme" mom: "Everyone involved deserves public declarations of adoration (all of which will come in due course) but right now I want to worship @ElizabethHurley1.

Elizabeth and Damian are so close

The rising model added that she'd promised when he'd made his first short film at eight that she would be in his first feature as well.

"True to her word, the minute this film was greenlit, Mama dropped everything and raced out to the beautiful Caribbean to help. Working together was a dream."

Along with many more words of gratitude, he concluded: "This has genuinely been the most incredible experience, both professionally and personally. I've made lifelong friends and learnt many valuable lessons.

"I'm so so proud of this film and REALLY want to share lots and lots right now (sadly not allowed as nearly every photo I have contains a huge spoiler lol) but WATCH THIS SPACE. More coming very, very soon xx."

