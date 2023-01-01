Elizabeth Hurley looks like a goddess in beautiful bedazzled catsuit The Royals actress hosted a fabulous New Year's Eve party with her lookalike son Damian Hurley

How incredible was Elizabeth Hurley's New Year's Eve outfit? The 57-year-old actress donned a seriously daring nude catsuit to ring in 2023 with her loved ones – and her fans couldn't get over it.

Elizabeth took to Instagram to share a collection of photos from her extravagant party, revealing she had pulled out all the stops when it came to her festive look. The Bedazzled star rocked a flesh-coloured bodysuit embellished with ornate gems, creating the illusion of wearing nothing but a rhinestone bikini.

She modelled an elaborate golden headpiece and styled her brunette locks in voluminous waves, adding some extra sparkle to her look with a pair of glittering silver hoop earrings.

Heavy metallic eyeshadow, long lashes and a gloss-enhanced pout completed her epic party look.

Elizabeth was seen posing with her lookalike son Damian in one photo, which saw the 20-year-old model sporting black leather pants, a black shirt and a retro embroidered tuxedo jacket.

Elizabeth looked sensational in a sparkling catsuit

"A bittersweet goodbye to 2022, a year of both extremely happy and deeply sad memories. Here's to 2023 and hoping everyone’s dreams come true," Elizabeth captioned the photo.

Her devoted Instagram followers couldn't believe their eyes, flocking to the comments section to praise her unbelievable choice of partywear.

The Royals actress posed with her model son Damian Hurley

One penned: "Oh my goodness this outfit is INCREDIBLE," while another wrote: "Best outfit ever!!!" and a third enthused: "Absolutely stunning, Elizabeth!"

Elizabeth's caption was in reference to the personal heartbreak she endured last year following the death of her former fiancé Shane Warne.

Elizabeth celebrated the new year in serious style

The former couple dated for three years and were at one point engaged before separating in November 2013, and he had been a father figure to Damian throughout his life.

Mourning his death at the time in a moving Instagram post, Elizabeth wrote: "I feel like the sun has gone behind a cloud forever. RIP my beloved Lionheart."

She opened up about the loss in a heartbreaking recent interview, admitting it took a long time to sink in and hadn't felt real for months.

