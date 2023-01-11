Carol Vorderman reveals she has FIVE 'lovers' on rotation in candid confession The maths whizz opened up about her 'special friends'

Carol Vorderman shared a very candid glimpse inside her busy love life featuring five "special friends".

Speaking to Michelle Visage on her Rule Breakers podcast, the 62-year-old admitted that she's currently single and dates multiple men at the same time.

When asked if she was in a relationship, Carol retorted: "No! I'm having the best time. I've spoken about this once. I have a system which I've had for ten years. They're called 'special friends'".

She continued: "I spoke a couple of months ago about having 'special friends' and it was like, again, the world had fallen in for some people but actually what I found was there was an awful lot of women who said 'I'd never thought about it like this'."

Carol opened up about her love life

Touching on her various long-term relationships, the TV star further revealed that she's been romantically involved with several men for many years.

"One's 11 years, one's seven years, you know everyone is single. It's a happy place. I hasten to add I'm not into one-night stands," Carol said.

"The language around a woman of my generation is that if you had more than one partner when you got married you were this you were that.

"Everything was derogatory about a woman, that was the environment I was growing up in. It was like 'she's desperate', everything was judgmental."

The presenter shares two children with her ex-husband

Carol added: "But there's no harm being done. It's a happy place to live. The only thing I was sold when I was young was a fairytale with a poor girl meets a prince, they get married, and they lived happily ever after.

"This whole assumption: 'Have you got a partner yet? Have you got a man?' Well, no actually I've got five."

Carol spoke to Michelle Visage

The former Countdown presenter has been married twice in her lifetime. Carol's first wedding was in 1985 when she was just 24 to Royal Navy officer Christopher Mather, but the couple went their separate ways after twelve months together.

In 1990, she tied the knot with management consultant Patrick King and the pair welcomed children Katie, 32, and Cameron, 26. She recently admitted they had an "incredibly happy marriage" before they divorced in 2000.

