Carol Vorderman shows off incredible curves in figure-hugging gown – and the details! The TV star belied her age

Carol Vorderman boasts an enviable wardrobe complete with glitzy gowns – and on Monday the star showcased yet another stunning number.

Taking to Instagram, the former Countdown presenter posted a string of snapshots documenting her time on Channel 4's hit show, Taskmaster.

Among the touching snaps, Carol included a stunning photo of herself rocking a midnight blue Karen Millen gown complete with a high neckline, long sleeves and sparkly clusters of gems across her chest and upper arms.

The mum-of-two teamed her jaw-dropping dress with a pair of nude peep toe heels, diamante earrings and a statement cuff bangle.

The presenter oozed confidence

As for makeup and hair, Carol opted for a touch of Hollywood glamour in the form of tousled waves, sleek black eyeliner, bronzed skin and a pop of peach blush.

"Loved making @taskmaster.... New Year treat with the lovely @selfesteemselfesteem, @gomofarah, @ameliadimz, @greg_james, @gregdavies and Alex Horne," the 62-year-old captioned her photos.

Fans raced to compliment the presenter, with one remarking: "Great ep. Gorgeous as usual and kicking maths in the ass as expected. Awesome," whilst a second noted: "Stunning as always, & Happy New Year".

The star took part in Taskmaster's special New Year Treat

"Gorgeous," gushed a third, followed by a trio of love heart emojis, and a fourth added: "You look stunning".

Carol's age-defying appearance on Taskmaster comes after the maths whizz shared a reflective post about her 2022 fitness journey.

Writing in her guest column for The Express, the star said: "I've always spent a lot of time making sure my health is as good as it can be - and I got rid of creaky joints by experimenting with some new supplements this year.

"High-strength turmeric shots worked a treat. And I started learning how to do the splits, what a difference in just four weeks. Boooooom!"

Carol dropped a dress size

Aside from monitoring her diet, Carol has been working hard on her gym-honed figure. And back in August, the celeb jetted off to Portugal to take part in Jason Vale's Juice Master Retreat.

From sipping daily juices, to swimming, yoga and sweaty gym sessions, Carol put her fitness to the test, dropping a dress size in the process.

