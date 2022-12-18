Carol Vorderman supported by fans as she reveals shocking harassment The former Countdown co-host opened up online

Maths whiz Carol Vorderman always presents such a positive face to the public and is known for her upbeat persona.

But the former Countdown co-host shared on Sunday that she recently faced a very difficult situation in her personal life.

As part of a Twitter conversation about a high-profile columnist's recent opinion piece, the mum-of-two opened up about the importance of kindness.

She then shared that she had experienced some very disturbing harassment. The star wrote on: "Someone tried to incite sexual violence against me recently, inc thousands of online messages, went on for over a year, harassing my children too."

She continued: "Others would then copy that behaviour. We found HER and she signed a civil 'restraining order' in the end. This stuff is horrendous."

The 61-year-old's followers rushed to offer their sympathy, with one writing: "I know it's not easy & I feel empathy and pain for you x."

The star shared her experience on Twitter

Other comments included: "Oh god that's awful! Bless you for speaking out xx," and: "So sorry you had to go through this".

Carol's revelation comes not long after she was saddened by the death of one of her friends. Last week, she posted a moving remembrance of Squadron Leader George Johnson.

Over on Instagram, the author and presenter shared a carousel of touching photos paying tribute to George and his incredible career.

Carol with her daughter Katie

Among the snaps were several photos of Carol and George posing together. Alongside the candid snapshots, the 61-year-old gushed: "My friend Squadron Leader George 'Johnny' Johnson died peacefully last night.

"Age 101 he was one of the most incredible human beings I have ever had the privilege of meeting. We first met on the Clifton Suspension Bridge and the last photo here is of the bridge this morning bathed in sunshine as if a reminder of the spirit of this fine man."

