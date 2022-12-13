Carol Vorderman dazzles fans in figure-hugging dress as she announces exciting news The presenter looked radiant

Carol Vorderman posed up a storm in the most flattering skin-tight striped dress as she shared an exciting update on Tuesday.

Over on Instagram, the former Countdown presenter shared a playful transformation video – and we were seriously taken aback! Trading her off-duty getup for something more glam, the 61-year-old slipped into a bold navy and white knit dress complete with pops of red.

Carol elevated her transformation with a bouncy hairdo, sleek eyeliner, bronzed cheekbones, and a caramel nude lip.

"Filming today for something fun launching Monday 9th January. Get the date in your calendar and I'll be announcing more information… very soon! Guess what I'm working on in the comments," the TV star teased in the caption.

Carol looked flawless in her update

Fans raced to weigh in on the post with one writing: "Gorgeous as always," whilst a second noted: "With or without makeup, still beautiful."

"Looking forward to seeing what you have been up to," enthused a third, and a fourth added: "The transformation is awesome."

Carol's stunning update comes after the presenter mourned the sad death of her "incredible" friend, Squadron Leader George Johnson. In an emotional Instagram post, Carol paid tribute to George with a series of touching photographs.

The mum-of-two penned a heartfelt tribute to her late friend

Sharing news of his death, she penned: "My friend Squadron Leader George 'Johnny' Johnson died peacefully last night. Age 101 he was one of the most incredible human beings I have ever had the privilege of meeting.

"We first met on the Clifton Suspension Bridge and the last photo here is of the bridge this morning bathed in sunshine as if a reminder of the spirit of this fine man."

Carol, who is an honorary Royal Air Force Group Captain, went on to say: "Johnny was the last survivor of the famous Dambuster raids of World War 2 which changed the shape of the war and 'took the war to Germany'… To meet him was to fall in love with him no matter who you were."

