Louise Redknapp's exciting new career change revealed – and it's VERY unexpected

Louise Redknapp is a force to be reckoned with in the entertainment industry – and the star is poised to return to the West End in an extremely exciting career update.

On the back of her latest track, Super Magic, the mum-of-two is preparing to take on the role of Teen Angel in Jim Jacobs & Warren Casey's iconic musical GREASE.

Louise's loyal fanbase will be delighted to know that the pop sensation is set to perform in the West End from 2 June until 29 July.

Speaking about her latest project, Louise gushed: "As the biggest fan of Grease growing up, I was thrilled to be asked to join the cast in the role of Teen Angel."

The singer is making waves on stage

She continued: "Traditionally seen as a male role, I'm excited to be given the opportunity to shake it up and play it from a new perspective under the direction of Nikolai Foster."

This isn't the first time the Stay chart-topper has starred in a hit musical. Making her stage debut in 2017, Louise starred as Sally Bowles in the National Tour of Cabaret.

And in 2019, the songstress made her West End debut as Violet Newstead in Dolly Parton's hugely popular, 9 to 5 The Musical.

Louise is a doting mum-of-two

Louise's exciting news comes after the 48-year-old caused an online stir with her latest leather ensemble. Ever the style queen, the celeb opted for a daring outfit featuring a chocolate brown leather blazer, leather gloves, a plunging velvet dress, and towering knee-high level boots.

The blonde beauty styled her cropped tresses into elegant waves and finished off her look with a touch of radiant makeup for an added ounce of glamour.

Louise posed up a storm

Sharing the photos with her fans, Louise captioned her post: "A little look behind the scenes… [heart emoji] xxx".

Fans and friends flocked to the comment section in awe of the star's update, with one writing: "She ain't here to play, she's here to slay," whilst a second noted: "Absolutely stunning lady hope you have an amazing 2023."

"Absolutely STUNNING Louise," gushed a third, and a fourth simply added: "Love that bob," followed by a flame emoji.

