Louise Redknapp drives fans wild with iconic throwback video

Louise Redknapp sparked a sweet fan reaction with her latest 'anniversary' celebration on Thursday.

Taking to Instagram, the mum-of-two posted a nostalgic throwback music video of her disco banger, Let's Go Round Again. In the clip, the 48-year-old singer could be seen strutting her stuff in a vibrant red leather trouser suit.

WATCH: Louise Redknapp teases exciting career news

Louise looked every inch the pop princess as she performed a series of sultry dance moves all whilst swishing her blonde locks from side to side. Alongside the memorable video, the songstress penned: "Happy 25th Anniversary Let's Go Round Again."

Her fans went wild in the comment section, with one writing: "Typo there, you said 25?? Can't be as we are both still in our 20s," whilst a second enthused: "God I wanted this trouser suit so badly."

The singer took to social media

"Omg I loved trying to do the dance to this," noted a third, whilst a fourth added: "Gorgeous lady, one of my 90s icons!"

Louise's sweet trip down memory lane comes after the doting mother paid tribute to her son Beau on his 14th birthday. To mark the occasion the presenter shared an array of sweet family snaps, including the most adorable throwback of baby Beau being kissed by his mum.

Louise paid tribute to her son Beau

Fans flocked to the comments section to send Louise's son birthday wishes, and many gushed over the wholesome photos.

"Lovely family photos," wrote one, while a second commented: "Isn't he beautiful."

Many pointed out Beau's resemblance to his famous dad Jamie Redknapp. "He is so tall and he is the split image of his dad," penned one, and: "Dead ringer for his dad," added another.

Jamie and Louise co-parent their boys, and the former couple were married for 19 years before their divorce in December 2017.

The songstress welcomed Charley in 2004

In an exclusive chat with HELLO!, Louise opened up about life post-split. Touching on her dating experience, Louise confessed: "I'm not averse to dating or meeting somebody. My boys will be absolutely fine if I'm dating or if I'm going out with anyone, they will be my biggest supporters as long as I'm happy. Like they're like, 'Yeah mum, you should.'"

"If Mr. Right turns up then great and if he doesn't, I just carry on doing me. I'm not putting that pressure on myself, and I feel that it's really important for women that are out there on their own, and men, that should be able to be enough [without] that pressure of having to be in a couple."

