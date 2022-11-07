Louise Redknapp surprises in mini skirt and sassy boots - mind blown

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Louise Redknapp looked incredible on Instagram wearing a fabulous new outfit as she modelled for her latest edit at Peacocks.

The mother-of-two took a video of herself wearing a seriously chic black mini skirt and a lovely pair of black ankle boots, which came complete with a splash of pink detail at the back.

Louise also added a gorgeous black sequin, high neck top from Peacocks, which costs just £22 and is ideal for all those upcoming Christmas parties.

It's been almost a year since the Lets Go Round Again singer signed a fashion deal with the high street store.

Louise looked amazing in her mini skirt and sparkly top

Speaking about how the collaboration works, the singer said: "My edit with Peacocks is great because I get to go in and look at a whole range, which is huge. Then I just edit down the pieces that I would wear, things that I can see go with things, things that I think will suit people. I normally tend to be drawn to the more basics and the easy to wear pieces that you can style up to make your outfits work.."

Her best fashion tips are all about mixing and matching. "I always say mix things up so for instance, if I’m wearing a really dressy tight leather pencil skirt with a high slit I would put it on with a relaxed t-shirt and oversized blazer, so I only really have one piece that’s super smart."

"I always love a sexy shoe; I think shoes and footwear are really important. I think that’s where so much of the elegance comes from. Again, if I’m wearing a tight top or a slightly sexier, dressier top I tend to wear a more relaxed fitted bottom. So, it just always creates a slightly more undone look without everything being too 'try hard."

