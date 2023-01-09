Today Show Hoda Kotb's baby adoption announcements - incredible details The 59-year-old has shared the most incredible details so far - here's what she has said about baby number three

Hoda Kotb became the proud mother of two daughters, Haley Joy, five, and Hope Catherine, three, after years of privately hoping and praying to experience parenthood. The 59-year-old was inundated with support from her Today show fans and has since shared the most incredible details.

Incredibly, it was the country star Sheryl Crow, who herself has two adopted sons, Wyatt, 14, and Levi, 12, who inspired Hoda to adopt. She explained when the singer joined her on her podcast 'Making Space': "You were here at the Today show downstairs in the dressing room with your boys when they were little," shared Hoda, adding: "And I remember watching you and thinking 'I want something like that one day.'"

Hoda later detailed how she didn't sleep for weeks as she summoned the courage to raise the conversation of adoption with her partner at the time, Joel Schiffman, 60, and asked him to think about it over the course of a week. Speaking to People, she said: "And there was like a second there, I was like, 'This is the end of a relationship or the beginning of a family.' "My heart was pounding and he just looked at me and he said, 'I don't need a week.' At that moment, I fell on his chest and was sobbing."

Hoda loves to dress her daughters Haley Joy and Hope Catherine in matching clothing

Two children later, the couple have separated and are co-parenting since their January 2022 split. However, towards the end of last year, Hoda shared a very positive update regarding the third adoption, so HELLO! looks back at the exciting baby announcements so far and the clues to look out for in coming months...

Haley Joy Kotb

Hoda and Joel welcomed their first daughter, Haley Joy, in February 2017 via adoption.

During her absence from the Today show, Hoda checked in with her fellow NBC stars live on air in the studio on 21 February 2017 as her colleague Matt Lauer teased that there was about to be a special "off-script" announcement.

In the lead up to Hoda's grand reveal, Matt shared some of the "inspirational" quotes that Hoda had been busy posing on Instagram in the preceding days, from well wishes regarding "magnificent transformations" to a cryptic personal note reading: "For all the things my hands have held the best by far is you."

Hoda's voice then echoed across the studio via phone as her Today show stars sat up in excitement as Hoda spoke: "I do have something to tell you, but how about this. Instead of telling you, I'm going to show you something… Do you have a picture you can put up for me?" And on cue a gorgeous photograph of Hoda clutching a newborn baby appeared on screens around the nation.

As gasps, coos, applause and yells of "OH MY GOD!" erupted from the studio, Hoda could be heard softly confirming: "I have a baby girl." The proud mother continued through sobs to announce: "That baby girl, Haley Joy, is my daughter." Adding that "she is the love of my life."

Hope Catherine Kotb

Hoda and Joel had been hoping and praying to adopt a sibling for Hayley Joy and their dreams came true in April 2019.

On Tuesday 16 April 2019, Hoda was at home away from her fellow Today show co anchors as Savannah Guthrie nervously turned to her co stars, Dylan Dreyer and said that she had a story to share: "It's an exclusive… I have someone – I think you're gonna wanna hear this…" Savannah then took a deep breath and asked: "Hoda, are you there? Do you have something to tell us?"

Hoda replied: "Yes I do… It’s a girl!" As jaws dropped and applause broke out, an image appeared on the screen of Hoda standing smiling and holding a newborn baby as little Hayley Joy stood next to her, with a caption revealing her second daughter's name: "Hope Catherine Kotb."

Today show's Peter Alexander was one of the first to recover from the wonderful surprise and said: "Boy, you can keep a secret!"

Hoda detailed how she had hoped for another child: "In my heart I was like, 'Please, God, I hope this is something you anticipate for me,'' she said. "To get the call is so mind-blowing, you can't believe someone's saying come and get her, she's here. It's amazing." Hope Catherine's name carries a very special meaning, their second daughter's name was inspired by Hoda and Joel;s yearning to have another child. Hoda revealed on the Today show that the word "hope" appeared in her journal "about ten million times" as she wrote about her wish to adopt a second child.

The family celebrating Father's Day in 2022 - the girls are growing fast!

Kotb baby number three

Although Hoda and her fiance Joel Schiffman confirmed their split in January 2022 Hoda's confirmed on the Today show that they are co parenting happily: "He’s a great guy, and he’s a very kind and loving person, and I feel privileged to have spent eight years with him. We are both good, and we are both going on our way and our path, and we’ll be good parents to those two lovely kids."

Meanwhile, despite explaining that her hopes for a third baby were temporarily scuppered by the Covid-19 pandemic, Hoda still dreams of giving her daughters another sibling. Speaking to People magazine in August 2022, Hoda confirmed: "It's definitely in the universe for me," and added hopefully: "I feel like whatever is meant to be is meant to be. But I know a few things. I have love and time, and we have an open space."

