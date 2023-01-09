Everything Miranda Lambert has said about trying for a baby with Brendan McLoughlin The country singer married her NYPD husband in 2019

Miranda Lambert is due to celebrate her fourth wedding anniversary with NYPD officer Brendan McLoughlin this year, but the doting duo are yet to lift the lid on whether they're planning to welcome their first child together in 2023.

While she may not have any children of her own yet, three-time Grammy Award-winning songstress Miranda is a loving stepmom to Brendan's four-year-old, Landon, whom the law enforcement officer shares with his ex Kaihla Rettinger.

The couple also welcomed many new additions to their growing family of animals last year at their sprawling home in Primm Springs. Scroll on to find out everything Miranda has said about having children with Brendan below…

Family is clearly important to Miranda, who revealed the couple also have a place in New York, where Brendan is from, adding: "We have a place in New York where I go visit my stepson.

"I feel like I wanna make sure I make time for all those faces and those moments that I just mentioned because it's the most important thing."

Miranda and Brendan tied the knot in 2019

The Mama's Broken Heart singer unveiled soon after her and Brendan's secret 2019 wedding that she was loving being there for her stepson.

"My stepson is amazing," she told Extra. "I'm loving that whole phase, and I've raised a million dogs, so I feel like I've got that part of my womanly/motherly thing full, so this is a whole new journey. It's great."

She also gushed in her People interview that she was in a really good place in her life, explaining: "I want to be open about how happy we are. "[Brendan] just jumped right into this lifestyle — there's a learning curve taking a New Yorker straight to the woods — but it was a big laugh."

The couple are owners of several animals and often promote rescue centres

She continued: "It's nice to have a partner in that, someone by your side that supports you, loves you and believes in you. He loves me for me. It's a really cool thing to have in my life, at this point in my life."

The couple certainly have the space should they wish to expand their family. One of the best features of Miranda's Nashville home though is the outdoor space which is abundant with picnic tables, a large fire pit, and a footbridge that leads over to a guest cabin – the perfect place to raise an outdoorsy family!

